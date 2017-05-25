South Africa: Protests in Elsies River Ahead of Police Minister Mbalula's Visit

Protesters blocked roads in gang hotspot Elsies River on Thursday morning ahead of an expected visit from Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Mbalula plans to visit the area to formally hand over a satellite police station.

Residents told News24 that protesters had blocked the road from 35th Street.

Children could be seen playing soccer on a stretch of road ahead of where the protesters were.

Police were at the scene.

Some motorists expressed frustration that they had to take longer routes to work as roads were blocked.

It was not immediately clear what the protest was about.

According to an invite, police said it was Mbalula's third visit to the area since his appointment as police minister.

The invite said that during his second visit to Elsies River, which had been to attend the memorial service of murdered three-year-old Courtney Pieters, he had assured residents their demands for a satellite station would be met.

The satellite station, officially known as a mobile community service centre, would boost the operations of the Elsies River police station.

News24