Uganda: Boda Boda Makes Its Way to Oxford Advanced Learners Dictionary

Machakos Town, Machakos County near Nairobi Kenya.

Boda boda is among the more than 900 latest words that producers of venerable Oxford English Dictionary have added to the 9th edition of the Oxford Advanced Learners Dictionary.

Of the said words, 170 were related to technology - and more than a half-dozen to Twitter.

Although Boda bodas, (bicycle and motorcycle taxis) are used without the contingent, the word is specific to East Africa Boda boda pivotal in creating jobs and quick means of transport in hard to reach or congested cities across the country.

The word reportedly originated in Busia, Kenya where bicycle riders would ferry people from outlying areas in the county (formerly district) to the market in Busia town. Most times people would avoid using Matatus (which were and still are the common form of public transport) because they were expensive or very few were available. They would, however, also not agree with bicycle riders on a fare to Busia.

To cut cost, people would start walking toward Busia. Meanwhile bicycle riders (boda boda) would wait for the next customer. If they waited long without getting one they would start cycling towards Busia, and along the way they would meet people walking towards Busia. They would then shout "border, border". If they get an interested person they would then start bargaining for a fare. If they agreed, the bicycle rider would ferry the person to Busia.

Later bicycle 'boda boda' would graduate to motorcycle then spread to other parts of Kenya and East Africa.

Alternatively, a BBC journalist initially imagined its origin to be onomatopoeia.

A third theory is that the boda boda had an apocryphal ability to transport people across a border without a need to complete the paperwork using a motor vehicle would necessitate.

Number in operations

While there is no doubt boda boda are commonplace in East African cities like Kampala and Nairobi, estimates of their number vary.

Dar es Salaam

Figures show a substantial increase (nearly 10,000%) of motorcycle imports to Tanzania in the three years from 2013 to 2015.

Kampala

Data from the Kampala Capital City Authority show 120,000 registered motorcycles in the city in 2013 although the number of boda boda could be higher as some are unregistered according to a representative of the Kampala Boda-boda Riders Association. The same source indicated in 2015 that around 40,000 were operating in central Kampala. Another knowledgeable source suggested in 2015 that the true figure is closer to double that number.

Kigali

Unlike in most other cities, motorcycle taxi drivers in Kigali, Rwanda, are generally registered and considered law-abiding. Here, the preferred term for this form of transport is moto.

They are however responsible for more accidents recorded in the country than any other means of transport.

Amount of money Uganda's Mulago hospital spends on each accident victim, including boda boda ones

According to statistics from Mulago National Referal hospital 80 per cent of accident patients admitted to the accident and emergency ward are as a result of boda boda and it cost Shs1.2m on each victim.

About 3,043 were motorcyclists injured in accidents in 2012, a significant increase from 1,795 cyclists injured in 2008, according to a five-year (2008-2012) injury and fatality trends report. It is estimated that Kampala alone has more than 300,000 boda bodas.