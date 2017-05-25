Thyolo — Thyolo District Hospital says cooperation and coordination amongst stakeholders is vital for the successful implementation of the Measles-Rubella (MR) Vaccination exercise which is scheduled to start from June 12 to 16 this year.

Meanwhile preparations for the exercise which targets 324,600 people in the district are said to be at an advanced stage with most of the pre-vaccination activities being done.

Speaking with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Wednesday, the hospital's Expanded Programme on Immunization Coordinator (EPI), Wasili Mathumula said the campaign was not a one sector job but rather it needed collaborated efforts from other stakeholders for it to be a success.

He explained that, so far, the health office has briefed 840 health workers and 1,260 volunteers who are expected to be working in the designated vaccine administration sites.

"Among the volunteers, there are teachers whom we have also trained on the same cause. We identified two teachers from every school in the district who will be working hand-in-hand with the qualified health staff because most of the schools have been identified as vaccination sites," said Mathumula.

Mathumula added that, as one way of reaching out to the whole populace, the office has also briefed all the 14 Area Development Committees (ADCs) in the district who are expected to sensitize their communities on the forthcoming campaign.

"The ADCs comprise different influential leaders in the society including the faith leaders, therefore by targeting them, we knew we would reach out to the whole population," said Mathumula.

According to Mathumula, as part of advancing publicity, they have lined up a number of activities such as road shows and dramas in all traditional authorities in the district.

In his remarks, MR-SIA Coordinator, Andrew Nyambi commended Thyolo District Council for putting much effort in ensuring that the campaign is a success.

"The district is on the right track in as far as preparation for the campaign is concerned. They have managed to conduct all the pre-campaign activities and they are now geared towards advancing publicity in the district," said Nyambi adding that the health staff have already started distributing supplies to respective health facilities.

The campaign, which is nation-wide, will be implemented by the Ministry of Health with support from Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunization (Gavi Alliance).

The exercise is targeting children aged nine months to 14 years which represents 46 percent of the country's population.