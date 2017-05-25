Nigeria: Crown-Hill University Admits 38 Students

Ilorin — Crown-Hill University Eyenkorin, Ilorin, Kwara State, has admitted 38 undergraduate students after receiving its operational license from the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) in 2016.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adeniji Olorunmaiye, made the statement at the first convocation ceremony and called on new students to study hard and shun all vices. He said the university would provide quality higher education, adding that academic activities had commenced in the faculties of science and arts, and the social and management sciences.

"At Crown-Hill University, lecturers' duty goes beyond just the classroom, as they also serve as mentors and role models to students," he said.