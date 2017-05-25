25 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Crown-Hill University Admits 38 Students

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Romoke W. Ahmad

Ilorin — Crown-Hill University Eyenkorin, Ilorin, Kwara State, has admitted 38 undergraduate students after receiving its operational license from the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) in 2016.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adeniji Olorunmaiye, made the statement at the first convocation ceremony and called on new students to study hard and shun all vices. He said the university would provide quality higher education, adding that academic activities had commenced in the faculties of science and arts, and the social and management sciences.

"At Crown-Hill University, lecturers' duty goes beyond just the classroom, as they also serve as mentors and role models to students," he said.

Nigeria

Nigeria, Others Hopeful As OPEC Meets to Extend Oil Output Deal

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, meets in Vienna today to deliberate on its plan to extend… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.