24 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mayor Held Hostage Outside Coligny - Police

The mayor of Ditsobotla Local Municipality in Lichtenburg, Daniel Buthelezi, currently being held hostage by the community, police have confirmed.

Police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone told News24 that Buthelezi was being held at the municipal building.

He said a group of people allegedly stormed the building and set a section of it alight.

"A hostage negotiator is on the scene. Information at this stage is sketchy. Police are monitoring the situation," he said.

The municipality was established through the amalgamation of the former Lichtenburg, Coligny and Biesiesvlei Transitional Councils.

Chaos erupted in Coligny several weeks ago when the community took to the streets following the death of a teenager.

