South Africa: Police Tactical Response Team Arrives in Bid to Free Mayor

A police tactical response team has arrived at the scene were the Ditsobotla Local Municipality mayor, Daniel Buthelezi is being held hostage.

Police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone told News24 earlier that Ditsobotla was currently being held at the municipal building.

He said a group of people allegedly stormed the municipal building and set a section of the building alight.

"A hostage negotiator is on the scene. Information at this stage is sketchy. Police are monitoring the situation," he said.

At least a hundred people were watching the scene unfold as firefighters tried to extinguish the blaze.

An eyewitness at the scene, who asked not to be named, told News24 that the drama started at 13:00.

The person said the people who were holding Buthelezi hostage were aggrieved but did not specify the reasons.

Buthelezi was taken hostage at roughly 15.30. He had two bodyguards with him at the time.

The municipality was established through the amalgamation of the former Lichtenburg, Coligny and Biesiesvlei Transitional Councils.

Chaos erupted in Coligny several weeks ago when the community took to the streets following the death of a teenager.

This is a developing story.

Source: News24