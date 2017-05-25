Photo: Alex EsagalaDaily Monitor

Temporary relief. Makerere University research fellow Stella Nyanzi is carried by her lead lawyer Nicholas Opiyo (right) and her relatives after she was granted bail at Buganda Road Court.

Kampala — Controversial Makerere University Research Fellow, Dr Stella Nyanzi has run to the Constitutional Court to block to the government's move to have her subjected to a mental status test.

Dr Nyanzi, who is facing charges of cybercrime and offensive communication for allegedly calling President Museveni as a "pair of buttocks" on her Facebook wall, is seeking a temporary stay of the proceedings at the lower court pending the determination of the main petition.

"A temporary injunction doth issue staying the proceedings brought by the State against the applicant (Dr Nyanzi) under the impugned sections of the 1938 Mental Act at the Chief Magistrates Court of Buganda in criminal case No. 319 of 2017, pending the hearing and determination of the constitutional petition..," her petition reads in part.

The research fellow who is known for her acidic social media posts, is also seeking a temporary injunction restraining the State and all its agents from enforcing sections 1,2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the 1938 Mental Treatment Act pending the hearing of the main petition.

In her application before the Kololo-based court, Dr Nyanzi who was recently released on bail, contends that before she could plead to the two charges the State slapped against her, the prosecutor at Buganda Road Court ambushed her and her lawyers by making an application under the 1938 Mental Treatment Act to have her first subjected to a mental test.

The State wants Dr Nyanzi to be subjected to a mental status examination "based on her history of having facetious behaviour."

Such behaviour as pointed out by the State included; publicly undressing, that while in police detention, she had periodic erratic episodes related to usual behaviour characterised by gross indecent utterances.

Prior to her arrest, Dr Nyanzi had been in the limelight for criticising the First Lady who doubles as the Education Minister, Ms Janet Museveni for her ministry's failure to provide sanitary towels to all school girls and also advising parents not to transport their children to school on motorcycles popularly known as boda bodas.

She returns to the Buganda Road Court today for the mention of her case.