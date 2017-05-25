South Africa: Police Monitoring Diepkloof After Service Delivery Protests

Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes as Immink Drive, which runs through zone 2 and 5 of Diepkloof in Soweto, has been blockaded due to service delivery protests.

Wayne Minnaar of the JMPD's Department of Public Safety said authorities received information regarding a looming protest in Diepkloof in Soweto on May 23.

Minnaar said both JMPD and SAPS officers went out from midnight until the early hours of Wednesday morning to monitor the situation.

Violence broke out at about 04:30, but officers at the scene managed to control the situation and disband the protesters.

Minnaar said officers then began to clear and clean the road to avoid traffic congestion within the area.

"Currently, the only section of the road that is being blockaded by protesters is Immink Drive which runs through the zone 2 and 5 area near the street park. Motorists are advised to please use alternative routes until calm has been fully restored within the area."

He said protesters insisted on being addressed by the MEC of Human Settlements, Paul Mashatile.

Minnaar said JMPD and SAPS officers remain on high alert and have been patrolling Diepkloof to ensure no other protests flare up.

Officers won't tolerate any lawlessness and residents are urged to not resort to violence in expressing their frustration.

Source: News24