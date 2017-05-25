25 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ogun Installs New Monarchs in 2 Years

By Kehinde Akinyemi

Abeokuta — Twenty-four new traditional rulers have been installed and given the staff of office since the second term of the Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, started in 2015.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Jide Ojuko, disclosed this during a television programme in Abeokuta yesterday.

Ojuko, who said that the ministry has commenced the screening and verification of some village heads (baales), said the exercise was part of measures and innovations put in place to checkmate the activities and excesses of illegal village chiefs who posed threats to their local communities.

The commissioner expressed optimism on the sustainability of the newly-created 37 local council development areas (LCDAs).

On the achievements of government in the area of community policing, Ojuko affirmed that Ogun State had been peaceful in the last two years.

He thanked the Vigilante Service of Ogun State (VSO) for working round the clock to maintain peace and ensure security of lives and property.

