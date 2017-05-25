25 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Comedian Eric Omondi Surprises Fiancé with an Airborne Birthday Bash

Photo: Chantal Grazioli/Instagram
Eric Omondi and fiancé Chantal Grazioli.
By Naira Habib

Comedian Eric Omondi threw a surprise airborne birthday mini-party to his Italian-Kenyan fiancé Chantal Grazioli at the couple headed to Dubai.

Eric collided with the cabin crew aboard the Kenya Airways flight to the United Arab Emirates to stage the surprise at 36,000 feet above sea level.

Chantal was browsing the internet on her tablet when three members of the cabin crew approached her while holding a cake, a bottle of  champagne and singing the birthday song.

A cheeky Eric Omondi filmed the whole episode as an overwhelmed Chantal couldn’t hide her joy.

The comedian later posted the video on his Instagram page.

The comedian is scheduled to perform at an event in Dubai on Friday and tagged his fiancé along for an extended birthday celebration.

His fans appreciated the gesture, while others couldn ' t hide their envy.

