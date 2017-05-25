Tanzania: Unanswered Questions On Rufiji Killings

Dar es Salaam — The cold-blooded killings of more than 30 people in Rufiji, Kibiti and Mkuranga districts has left many questions unanswered leading to more insecurity in the affected areas and concerns to the general public.

Village leaders and other cadres from the ruling party, CCM, have been killed by mysterious gunmen since January 2015. Government officials and police officers have also not been spared.

But despite the repeated killings for more than two years not much information has trickled down from authorities on the motives of killers, the nature of the political, religious or social affiliations or even the gains the security organs have made in tracking them down.

More specifically, no arrests have been made and, certainly, no culprits have been arraigned, though the Police Force announced in several occasions to have announced to have killed about seven, allegedly, assailants at various occasions.

Pertinent questions

The most pertinent questions are; why has the heavy police presence in the areas failed to stop the attacks? Who exactly are the perpetrators of the attacks? Do they operate as a coordinated group or are they individuals acting randomly? What is the real motive for the attacks? As well as; is it the right time for the Police to ask for outside help to investigate the issue or even seek the help of the military?

Officials are tight lipped

Efforts by The Citizen to seek answers to some of these questions have hit a wall. The national police leadership has been referring all comments to the Coast Regional Police Command.

When The Citizen contacted the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ernest Mangu last week to shed light to some of the questions he, instead said the questions should be directed to the Police spokesperson, Ms Advera Bulimba. When The Citizen contacted Ms Bulimba she said it was the Coast Regional Police Commander, Mr Onesmo Lyanga's duty to speak on issues pertaining to security in his region.

Efforts to reach Mr Lyanga proved futile. The Coast Regional Commissioner who also serves as the chairman of the Regional Defense and Security Committee, Mr Evarist Ndikilo was tight lipped; "I am really not in position to speak on issue."

The Citizen spoke to politicians from the affected areas but also to activists who agreed that there was need for authorities to answer the pertinent the questions raised sooner or later to reduce the uncertainty and the "fear of the unknown" of the residents of the affected areas.

Rufiji and Kibiti politicians speak

All Members of Parliament and Concillors from Rufiji and Kibiti districts who spoke to The Citizen requested for anonymity. But they all said the residents of the affected areas are dying for more information about the investigations of the attacks.

"The police is doing a good job, in my opinion, despite the fact that attacks have persisted. Initially, the Police approached the incidents out of ignorance, which made it difficult for them to properly investigate. But I am confident that they have now gathered valuable information on the killers, which should produce results soon. But it is the lack of information that has raised the tension in the areas," he said.

Another MP said he feels insecure in his constituency and that he has lost trust in anybody.

"The issue is you never know who the next target is! It could be me! For example, I can't trust you too, because you can hardly prove your identity in a telephone conversation. You could be one of the killers plotting to kill me," he said from Dodoma where he was attending the budget session.

He added; "Things are more than alarming brother. You can't believe I am trembling as I speak to you. I have reached a point I cannot even disclose where I am spend the night. Even my wife doesn't know where I am sleeping. It seems we are dealing with a dangerous syndicate that can reach anyone at any part of the country."

A Ward Councillor from one of the district said he regretted his decision to enter politics.

"I intended tom offer my contribution to the development of my country. But now we are leading people who aren't even free to work and implement development project because of security concerns," he said.

Activists speak

The national coordinator of the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC), Onesmo Olengurumwa, believes authorities that authorities should have been forthcoming about Rufiji attacks.

"Authorities are not only supposed to speak on threats to human rights violation in the region, but also to threats to the right to life which are on the increase in the whole country in recent years," he said in a telephone interview.

Mr Olengurumwa thinks it is not the right time to deploy the military in the affected areas saying police could very well handle if they were adequately empowered.

"The Tanzania People's Defense Force (TPDF) isn't specialized in investigations of such nature, especially now when perpetrators of the attacks have not been identified," he said.

Another activist, Mr Evans Sichalwe, however said the thinks the police require assistance from local and international investigative bodies to pin down the attackers.

"Home Affairs ministry shouldn't shy away from requesting from the military or even from outside the country," Mr Sichalwe said.

Could Special Police Zone be the answer?

The Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba who has visited the affected areas several times declared in Parliament when tabling his ministry's budget last week that the government plans to designate the Coast region as the Police Special Zone.

Opposition in Parliament wants to see the military deployed

The official Opposition camp in Parliament has also advised the government to deploy the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) in the affected districts to halt the wave of killings.

Tabling the alternative budget last week the Deputy Shadow Minister for Defense and National Service, Mr Mwita Waitara (Ukonga-Chadema), said the Opposition was concerned by the series of attacks by unknown assailants that have so far resulted in more than 30 deaths of, mostly local government leaders and police officers.

Waitara termed the incidents as "terror attacks" perpetrated by well-trained individuals.

"There's every indication that police have been tactically beaten by these terrorists. It is for this reason, the Opposition suggests that the TPDF, especially its intelligence unit, should chip in and assist in collecting intelligence and reconnaissance information to expose and take on the killers," reads the Opposition speech.