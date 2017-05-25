25 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Zitto Commends MCL Over Investigative Reporting of Rufiji Killings

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Malanga

Dar es Salaam — ACT Wazalendo national leader Zitto Kabwe has commended the Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) newspapers, Mwananchi and The Citizen, for their investigative coverage of the killings in Mkuranga, Kibiti and Rufiji.

In his twitter account on Wednesday, Mr Kabwe said the two papers had been doing a commendable job.

"I have read in Mwananchi and The Citizen that the police force is killing innocent people, among them, being Sultan Mpingi, who was arrested and tortured to death," posted the Kigoma Urban MP, Mr Kabwe.

He also called for the authorities, who include the police, to investigate the motive behind the killings.

The killers have been targeting the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and local leaders in Mkuranga, Rufiji and Kibiti.

Tanzania

Magufuli's Team Unearths Massive Thievery in Mineral Sand Exports

Tanzania has been losing trillions of shillings in revenue; a committee formed by President John Magufuli to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.