Dar es Salaam — ACT Wazalendo national leader Zitto Kabwe has commended the Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) newspapers, Mwananchi and The Citizen, for their investigative coverage of the killings in Mkuranga, Kibiti and Rufiji.

In his twitter account on Wednesday, Mr Kabwe said the two papers had been doing a commendable job.

"I have read in Mwananchi and The Citizen that the police force is killing innocent people, among them, being Sultan Mpingi, who was arrested and tortured to death," posted the Kigoma Urban MP, Mr Kabwe.

He also called for the authorities, who include the police, to investigate the motive behind the killings.

The killers have been targeting the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and local leaders in Mkuranga, Rufiji and Kibiti.