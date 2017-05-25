Tanzania: Karatu Accident Survivors to Be Discharged On Friday

Dar es Salaam — Two out of three Karatu road accident survivors will be discharged on Friday, according to information reaching, The Citizen.

The two, Sadia and Wilson, underwent surgery at the Mercy Hospitaln in Sioux City, US.

"Their condition has improved and if all will go well they discharged on Friday," posted Mr Lazaro Nyarandu, Singida North MP, who coordinated the survivors' travel arrangement, on his facebook account.

Mr Nyalandu said the other survivor, Doreen, will remain in the Hospital until her condition improves.

The three survived a grisly road accident that killed 32 children of Lucky Vincent Primary School in Arusha, two teachers and a driver on April 6.