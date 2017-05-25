25 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Karatu Accident Survivors to Be Discharged On Friday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Syriacus Buguzi

Dar es Salaam — Two out of three Karatu road accident survivors will be discharged on Friday, according to information reaching, The Citizen.

The two, Sadia and Wilson, underwent surgery at the Mercy Hospitaln in Sioux City, US.

"Their condition has improved and if all will go well they discharged on Friday," posted Mr Lazaro Nyarandu, Singida North MP, who coordinated the survivors' travel arrangement, on his facebook account.

Mr Nyalandu said the other survivor, Doreen, will remain in the Hospital until her condition improves.

The three survived a grisly road accident that killed 32 children of Lucky Vincent Primary School in Arusha, two teachers and a driver on April 6.

Tanzania

Magufuli's Team Unearths Massive Thievery in Mineral Sand Exports

Tanzania has been losing trillions of shillings in revenue; a committee formed by President John Magufuli to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.