25 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Land Minister Request the Parliament to Endorse Sh70 Billion Budget

By Athuman Mtulya

Dodoma — Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development Mr William Lukuvi has requested the Parliament to endorse a Sh70 billion Budget for his docket in 2017/18 financial year.

The minister told the Parliament that Sh45 billion will be spent on recurrent expenditures while Sh25 billion will be spent on development projects.

The minister revealed that from the government will start to verify land lease provided by the desifuct Capital Development Authority CDA.

"We congratulate President John Magufuli for listening to the public outcry and dissolving CDA," he told the Parliament.

According to Mr Lukuvi the verification and transfer process will be free of charge as directed by President Magufuli.

He further said that the process will not disturb any existing mortgages or other land plans by banks and other financial institutions.

Mr Lukuvi told the Parliament that the government is aware that CDA surveyed 60,000 plots but only 26,000 were allocated to people.

"We aren't rest until we know to whom the remaining plots were allocated," he said.

