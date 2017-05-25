Uganda: Police Arrest 100 Suspected Machete Attackers in Kampala

Photo: Illustrations by Cosmos Arinitwe /Daily Monitor

An illustration showing criminal machete-wielding gangs attacking residents at night.

Police in Kampala have arrested more than 100 suspected machete attackers in the last two weeks.

Mr Frank Mwesigwa, the Kampala Metropolitan police commanders, said the suspects were arrested from areas of Bwaise, Namugongo, Najjeera, Makindye and Nabweru.

He said police recovered several tools that were being used to attack civilians during day time and night hours. Among the other items displayed to journalists was an AK47 riffle with 24 bullets, a pistol with 9 bullets, five pangas, scissors, knives and axes.

"We arrested these suspects because of good cooperation from civilians. They gave us the details regarding their movements and operations and this information helped us to arrest them," Mr Mwesigwa said.

He further noted that police also arrested 13 other people believed to be the suspects' accomplices making the total number to 113. He said 92 suspects were arraigned in different courts of law and charged with various offences on Monday and Tuesday this week before being remanded to Luzira prison.

"These suspects were arraigned at Makindye, Nakawa and Nabweru courts. They were charged with aggravated robbery, burglary and theft. We recovered 10 monitors and 15 motor vehicles," Mr Mwesigwa said.

Three weeks ago, the army and police arrested 65 suspected criminals that were terrorising Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono residents. The suspects were arraigned before court and charged with murder related offences. They were also remanded to Luzira prison.

"We have found out that the pistol has marks of a private rifle and we suspects it was stolen from a civilian. We are yet to get the source of the gun we recovered because it does not have any security mark," Mr Mwesigwa said.

Machete attacks were first reported in Mbarara Municipality in October and November 2016. In February 2017, the crime spread to Sembabule Districts and hit the peak when it spread to Lwengo, Bukomansimbi and Kampala Metropolitan area.

Last month, the Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, paraded over 30 suspects whom he said had been arrested over Masaka and Kampala machete attacks. In nother news, police have arrested at least 10 taxi drivers over causing chaos in taxi business in Kampala. Mr Mwesigwa said the drivers were found with stones.