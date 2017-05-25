Uganda: Five Arrested Over Gulu Town Clerk's Murder

Gulu — Police in Gulu District are holding five people over the death of Gulu Municipal Deputy Town Clerk Mr John Oola.

The 42-year-old Oola was attacked and killed by suspected iron bar hit men on Tuesday morning at Kanyagoga B village in Bardege Division, Gulu Municipality.

The deceased, who was driving his Mitsubishi car, was attacked shortly after dropping off a female friend, according to police.

Gulu District Police Commander Mr Martin Okoyo, told this reporter on Wednesday that the suspects were arrested hours after the incident. He further noted that all the suspects are being detained at Gulu Central Police Station as investigations continue.

Mr Okoyo said among the suspects arrested is Oola's female friend whom he had dropped off before the attack.

The DPC further noted that the suspects were arrested with the help a police sniffer dog. One of the suspects was reportedly found with a blood stained harmer believed to have been used to clobber Oola.

He explained that other suspects were arrested from various locations on intelligence gathered by the police.

"We believe the suspect found in possession of a harmer could have participated in the murder of Oola," Mr Okoyo said.

Mr Okoyo said police are still interrogating the suspects to ascertain their motives behind the murder of Oola before they are arraigned in court.

Gulu Resident District Commissioner Capt Santos Okot Lapolo, said following a security meeting convened on Tuesday in Bardege division headquarters, they learnt there was averseness from both locals and security personnel.

"There is a mixture of issues aiding insecurity in this area [Bardege]. We found out that the community members, local leaders are relaxed while the security personnel are having corrupt tendencies of releasing suspects after receiving money," Capt Lapolo said.

"I implore each person to play the role of being security cautious, security starts with an individual. If this is practiced we shall have a peaceful Gulu Municipality," Capt Lapolo told this reporter in a telephone interview.

He also tasked the local leadership of Bardege division to register every household so as they know identities of people living in their area.

So far seven people have been hit and left with severe injuries by suspected iron bar hit men in Bardege division since the beginning of this month.