East Africa: Home Delivery Key As EAC Bids for Better Postal Services

The government is reviewing its 2003 postal policy to provide room for an expanded regional regime under which home-delivery courier services may play an increasing role.

The review is scheduled for completion this year-end, according to Engineer Clarence Ichwelekeza, director of Communications in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications said last Monday night.

The move will see the current National Postal Policy morph into a regional entity under the East African Community (EAC) Postal Development Strategy that aims at positioning postal services as a key sector contributing to socio-economic development, Ms Ichwekeleza "We're currently collecting suggestions from key postal service stakeholders ... under which it is hoped that courier service providers will play a key role in the implementation of the new policy," she said, shortly after opening a seminar for courier operators - and their role under the Draft EAC Postal Development Strategy.

The seminar organized by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) brought together courier operators and officials from the institutions falling under the communications brief.

Ms Ichwelekeza said the EAC Postal Development Strategy was born out of a directive from the Eighth session of EAC sectoral council on Transport, Communications and Meteorology of 8 May 2011 -that seeks to "develop innovative, sustainable, efficient and accessible postal services that meet the changing needs of customers in EA region."

She added that the directive was in line with the provisions of Article 98 of the EAC Treaty that requires Partner States to harmonize their policies on postal services and promote closer cooperation ... in devising "means to achieve fast, reliable, secure, economic and efficient postal services."

"The strategy seeks to establish harmonized and conducive policy, legal and regulatory frameworks to support a competitive postal sector," she observed.

According to TCRA acting Director General, Dr Raynold Mfungahema, the goal of the seminar was to provide stakeholders with the opportunity to discuss the Draft EAC Postal Development Strategy.

"There is need for a joint strategy within the EAC because other courier operators have licence to operate beyond the borders of the country largely within the EAC," he said.