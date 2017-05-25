Tanzania: Wrangle Simmers in Mabanga Case

Another global gas exploration company, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS), has shifted blame to its partner, Ophir Energy PLC, over claims by Tanzanian businessman Moto Mabanga having been frog-matched in his own established gas exploration deal worth over 13tril/-.

Company Secretary and Chief Legal Counsel Linda Szymanski, has challenged Ophir to answer five key questions, including the methods used to settle the amount paid to Mabanga, who alleges that he was tricked into surrendering his interests in three gas blocks.

She says Royal Dutch Shell, the Netherlands-based conglomerate in The Hague, is not a party to the Tanzania proceedings, but became one, after acquiring 60 percent shares in the blocks from British Gas, when they obtained the interest in Ophir's stake.

"We strongly advise that the case should not be taken lightly because any negative outcome will have not only financial implications, but also repercussions on our image," Szymanski states in response to an internal memo sent to RDS by Ophir's Chief Executive Officer Nick Cooper.

In the May 21, 2017 reply to Ophir's memo, Szymanski states that through their independent research, they have discovered several issues that Ophir should clarify.

They include a private partner having entitlement to the equivalent of five percent beneficial interest financed through the proceeds of production with the Group having a right to pro-rata cost recovery, plus interest at a rate of LIBOR, plus three percent.

"Who is this private partner? You are referring to the same partner, Mr Mabanga or someone else?" Szymanski queried, adding that while all other partners were named, the private partner who was entitled to five percent of the Ophir's assets in Tanzania was not named at all. Szymanski therefore wanted to know the reasons behind concealing the name of that private partner.

She also pointed out that they have gone through Ophir's financial reports and discovered that in 2010, the presumed private partner was never mentioned. "What were the factors for the change?

It is very important that we thoroughly debate and share facts to avoid unforeseen embarrassment that might be caused by the proceedings in the Tanzania case," Szymanski pointed out in the reply to Ophir's memo.

According to her, the basis for the current case in Tanzania was, among, other things, Mr Mabanga's claims that he was cheated and underpaid due to various threats issued by Dr Alan Stein, who was the head of Ophir Energy.

"What were the methods used to settle the amount paid to Mr Mabanga? Were there threats against Mabanga? How did Ophir arrive at five percent share? What was the value of the shares at the time the agreement was reached, whether verbally or in writing?" Szymanski asked.