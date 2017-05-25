South Africa: CSA Launches 2017 National Academy Programme

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has launched this year's National Academy Programme for the selected men's and women's squads inspired by the results achieved by last year's intake.

Several candidates from last year's squad such as Mbulelo Budaza, Bjorn Fortuin, and Leus du Plooy went on to serve their franchises with distinction while Patrick Kruger was named Africa T20 Cup Player of the tournament, Jason Smith was selected for South Africa A and Andile Phehlukwayo went all the way to become a regular fixture in the Proteas limited overs squad.

CSA also announced the appointment of Malibongwe Maketa as head coach for this year's Academy Programme which runs until the end of July to be followed by the SA Emerging Squad tour of Zimbabwe in August for two four-day matches and three List A unofficial ODIs.

The women's programme will take place in September and October 2017. The modification of the dates will allow the National Women's Coaching staff to work with both the National and Emerging women cricketers in preparation for the ICC Women's Championship campaign which begins in January 2018.

"The National Academy Programme forms a very strategic part of our developmental pipeline," commented CSA General Manager: Cricket, Corrie van Zyl, "and has as its aim to prepare young players for the demands of professional cricket. These selected players that are carefully identified include previous graduates of the SA U/19 programme, performing Senior Provincial and emerging Franchise players.

"This past year saw a highly successful SA Emerging Squad home series against Sri Lanka and it has been highly encouraging to see the manner in which a number of them have gone on to the next level of making their franchise squads while one, Andile Phehlukwayo, made his debut for the Proteas.

"This confirms that this programme is living up to its expectations to assist CSA and its Members to develop the identified players in such a way that will produce quality players for our domestic competitions as well as prepare them for future international participation," said Van Zyl.

SA National Academy Men's Squad: Karabo Mogotsi (Gauteng), Wihan Lubbe (North West), Yaseen Vallie (Gauteng), Tony de Zorzi (Northerns), Janneman Malan (North West), Senuran Muthusamy (KZN), Isaac Digale (North West), Michael Cohen (WP), Lwandiswa Zuma (Free State), Tladi Bokako (EP), Okuhle Cele (KZN), Migael Pretorius (Northerns), Ndumiso Mvelase (Gauteng), Kyle Simmonds (Boland), Thomas Kaber (Northerns), Kyle Verrynne (WP), Matthew Christensen (EP), Wiaan Mulder (Gauteng)

Mulder will join the squad once he has completed his SA A commitments.

Management team: Malibongwe Maketa (Head Coach), Shane Burger (Assistant Coach), Nandile Tyali (Fitness Trainer), Michael Gwilliams (Physio), Hendrikus Coertzen (Video Analyst)

SA National Academy Women's Squad: Lerato Langa (Gauteng), Robyn Appels (WP), Izelle Cilliers (Free State), Sinalo Jafta (North West), Tumi Sekhukhune (Easterns), Elriessa Theunissen (North West), Nkuli Thabethe (Gauteng), Anneke Bosch (North West), Robyn Searle (Gauteng), Evodia Yekile (North West), Stacey Lackay (Boland), Zizipho Mdebuka (WP), Zintle Mali (Border), Odine Kirsten (Northerns)

