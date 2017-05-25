24 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Organisers Commit to Staging 2017 Berg

Tagged:

Related Topics

The organisers of the Berg River Canoe Marathon have moved to reassure paddlers that the event will go ahead, despite the crippling drought that is gripping the Western Cape.

Water levels in the Berg river between Paarl and the lower tidal reaches of the river are extremely low, and the feeder dams are equally depleted.

"We are committed to holding the race as planned from 12 to 15 July, but we will keep a close eye on the water situation and adjust the race route if needed," said race committee chairperson Andre Collins.

"This is not new," he added. "We have had to do this often in the past when the river has been too low or if a section of river is not paddleable, due to vegetation growth for example."

Collins noted that the projected rainfall to the end of June was predicted to be around 20% of the normal rainfall for that period, but that projections for July and August pointed to rainfall that was 80% of the normal expected rainfall.

"This will impact heavily on the races on the sections of the river that lead up to the Berg Marathon, and will make training and tripping on the river difficult," he said.

"As all paddlers know, river conditions can change overnight after one heavy rainfall, and there is enough reason to believe that this may happen to allow us to continue to focus on staging the race in mid-July," he added.

"If there are any adjustments to the race course that are necessary, then we will make those in the days before the race.

"As we have done before, these changes will be done with the intention of keeping the overall distance of the race, and the character and unique challenges of the Berg in place," said Collins.

He thanked the paddlers for their patience and understanding and paid tribute to the paddlers that had already entered the race knowing the full severity of the drought.

The Berg River Canoe marathon starts in Paarl on 12 July and ends at Velddrif on 15 July. More information can be found at www.berg.org.za

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Government to Develop More Black Commercial Farmers

Government is set to fast-track the transformation of the agriculture sector by increasing the number of black… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.