South Africa: Blitzboks Give Back in Trophy Roadshow

The Springbok Sevens team delivered inspirational messages to pupils at Grey College and Willem Postma Primary School in Bloemfontein, Hentie Cilliers High School in Virginia and Riebeekstad High School in Riebeekstad, while also spending some time with rugby players and administrators at the Harmony Sports School outside Virginia during a roadshow in Free State province on Wednesday.

The Blitzboks only arrived back in South Africa on Tuesday morning after winning the 2016/17 World Rugby Sevens Series in London on Sunday, but wasted no time to thank those who played a role in the team's success along the way.

All four institutions played a significant role in the careers in a number of Blitzboks and the visit proved to be a massive inspirations to the pupils, who received the Blitzboks with great enthusiasm.

Players also spend time with learners after the assemblies to take selfies and posed with the World Series Trophy.

Springbok Sevens captain, Philip Snyman, and World Series Dream Team member, Chris Dry, told the Grey College learners about their journey to the top of the World Series. Snyman also urged the leaners to leave a legacy, whether it is in sport, academics or cultural activities. Dry said the biggest asset for anyone is to embrace the opportunities presented to you.

Fellow World Series Dream Team member, Rosko Specman, had the Grey learners in stitches with his recollection of some of the best moments the Blitzboks had on the field.

Coach Neil Powell shared some wisdom with the junior kids at Willem Postma Primary, urging them reach out to other people, one of the core values the Springbok Sevens team underwrites.

During a visit to Riebeekstad, the school of the Blitzboks record try-scorer, Seabelo Senatla, the message of South African Sevens' all-time career points scorer, Cecil Afrika, was a simple, but strong one. He told learners that if their dreams in life are not scary, they probably are not big enough.

Both Afrika and Branco du Preez attended Hentie Cilliers High School and Du Preez made it clear to pupils that you can make it to the top if the desire is strong enough. It does not matter whether you are from, a small town or school should not stop anyone from becoming the best person he can be, Du Preez told the appreciative audience.

The team also had a short stop-over at Harmony Sports Academy, where Afrika and Du Preez were hosted during their high school years and Senatla during a gap year after school.

The Blitzboks will visit a number of media outlets in Johannesburg on Thursday, to thank them for the support during the 2016/17 season and depart back to Cape Town on Thursday evening.

