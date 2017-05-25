South Africa: The Police Are Still Winning the Right Against the Illegal Hunting of Protected Species

press release

The South African Police Service in Limpopo is still continuing to win the fight against the illegal hunting of protected species, especially on the new trend of hunting the pangolines.

In the Alldays Policing area, a 21-year-old man was arrested yesterday in Possession of a Protected Species (Pangolin) at Alldays Speakerpark Phase 2, next to the local sports ground. It is alleged that the Police were doing their routine patrols, including conducting stop and search operations, when they spotted a suspicious man carrying a black and white bag. The man was stopped and searched and subsequently, a living brown Pangolin was found and he was immediately arrested.

The suspect will appear before the local Magistrate Court soon. The Police investigations are still continuing.

This breakthrough follows the arrests made previously for similar offences of illegal hunting of pangolins in Tzaneen, Makhado, Orichstad and Bela-Bela respectively.

Meanwhile in Gravelotte Policing area near Phalaborwa, the Police intercepted suspects who were en-route to poach rhinos. During this interception, two (02) suspects were arrested for Illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and members recovered one 375 rifle, one silencer, 10 x .375 rounds and one panga. The suspect's will appear before Tzaneen Magistrate Court soon and the Police investigations are still continuing.

We are still requesting members of the community to double their efforts in supporting the Police on our endeavour to fight this type of crime through the continuous supply of reliable information of these crime syndicates who are still continuing to hunt the protected species. Anyone with information can report it to the nearest Police Station or to call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the crime line sms 32211.