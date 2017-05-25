25 May 2017

Sudan: Troops Deployed As More Than 50 die in Central Darfur Tribal Clashes

Um Dukhun — Security forces were mobilised to separate warring members of the Misseriya and Salamat tribes in Um Dukhun this week, after at least 50 people died in renewed clashes on Monday and Tuesday.

The state security committee intervened and separated the fighters yesterday after more than a week of fighting that led to the killing and displacement of dozens and destruction of villages.

Sources from Um Dukhun locality told Radio Dabanga that on Saturday more than 40 Salamat were killed and others were wounded while at least two Misseriya were killed and eight wounded at Salili area on Tuesday.

The sources said on Wednesday the security committee and the state reconciliation committee reached Um Dukhun with a force of 16 vehicles where they managed to separate the fighters.

The situation in the area has been tense for several weeks. Previous clashes surrounded the murder of an omda's son, and the alleged theft of goats.

