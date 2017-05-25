24 May 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Benedict Jammeh Is Alive

By Mustapha Jallow

 The embattled former director general of the national drug law enforcement Agency (Ndea) Mr. Benedict Jammeh, has returned home safe and well since On March, 2017.

A native of Kanilai now residing in Busumbala was in exile in Senegal after a fallout with the ex-regime of President Jammeh.

Mr Jammeh said he was in Senegal and remained silent for security reasons, adding that some of his family members and friends were concerned and worried about him and others thought that he is not alive. "Thank God that I'm safe and well, back to my homeland and reunited with my family," he said.

Tears rolled down his cheeks as he shook his head recounting how former president Jammeh ruled The Gambia by arresting, abducting and enforcing the disappearance of innocent Gambians.

He explained that his arrest started when he went for work at his office in Pipeline; that a group of the then National Intelligence Agency (NIA) went for him at his residence but luckily they didn't find him there.

"While I was at my office, Numo Kujabi, former DG of NIA phoned and asked me to report to their headquarters in Banjul immediately. Upon arrival, I was detained alongside with others. We were unlawfully held for months and later we were taken to the High Court where the court had granted us bail and that was the time I fled the country for my own safety," he said.

At least the truths are prevailing; he said everything that the former regime has committed would come to light as the new government is taking steps to bring those who have violated the rights of others to justice.

The former teacher of Gambia High School had served several top positions of the security such as Inspector General of Police (IGP), DG of NIA and later DG of NDEA under the ex-regime. At NIA he took up the position from July 2008 until his dismissal in August 2008.

"After my dismissal, then I joined NTA on September 2008 where I was serving as a legal adviser but later someone who was a former boss at the GPA came to office to inform me that Jammeh wants me back to fight against drugs and that's how I was appointed to serve as DG of NDEA,"he disclosed.

