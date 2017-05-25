25 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: President Meets With Emir of Qatar

Somali President HE Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has arrived in Doha, the capital of Qatar on a state visit on Wednesday afternoon.

President Farmajo accompanied by several high-ranking officials, including foreign, Security and planning ministers received a cordial welcome at Doha Airport from Qatar government.

According to sources, the President was reported to have meet with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and discussed on the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The President's trip to Qatar which becomes 10th since taking office in February came after he received an official invitation from Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani last week.

