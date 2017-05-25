25 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Two Killed in a Renewed Inter-Clan Battle

At least two people were reported to have been killed, and several others wounded in a renewed Inter-clan fighting in central Somalia on Thursday morning.

The fighting broke out between two armed clan militiamen hailing from the rival Puntland and Galmudug states at Balli-Busle area, located east of Mudug region, according to the reports.

The tension has been simmering in the rural villages in the volatile region over the past few months, as the warring local clans in deadlock over grazing land and bore-holes.

There was an effort by the elders to defuse the escalating violence in Balli-Busle settlement.

