Arusha — AS car theft and smuggling in the East African region is gradually ceasing thanks to intervention by law enforcement authorities, another new wave of sophisticated crime in the form of digital bank robbery is now the latest source of worry among security organs.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ernest Mangu, in his capacity as the Chair of the Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Co-operation Organisation (SARPCCO) revealed here that, criminals no longer need to jet around the globe stealing cars and other mobile valuable; instead they work from their homes, behind computers, gathering money through clever online tricks.

The scams also involves electronic identity thefts, account hacking and stealth money transfer done by racketeers who hide their Access Point Names (APN)s Delegates from the fifteen Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Co-operation Organisation member states are converging in Arusha for their ordinary Annual General Meeting where it has been observed that, banks especially, have been susceptible of dubious money transferring rackets hatched by criminals many found to reside in Nigeria and South-Africa.

The heads of police are thus meeting here to address challenges of cross border crimes, especially human and drug trafficking, money laundering, gem and weapon smuggling and other well-networked international rackets' syndicate.

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Hamad Mashauri, who officially opened the meeting said while it is vital for heads of police in the region to link up their forces under mutual working cooperation, trans-boundary crimes, especially those involving wide syndicate network keep changing strategies and thus security organs must ensure that they are up to the game technologically.

The meeting also involves special committees including those of Directors of Criminal Investigations (DCIs); heads of police training units, legal departments and committees dealing with gender issues that have also been compiling agendas of topics that are to be discussed and addressed by heads of regional police forces during the ongoing SARPCCO gathering at the Arusha International Conference Centre.

Still, delegates at the meeting described the types of crime that remain a priority in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region as well as SARPCCO to include terrorism, motor vehicle thefts, drugs and counterfeit pharmaceuticals Economic and commercial crimes; Firearms and explosives, Trafficking in gold, diamonds and other precious stones and metals, crimes against women and children, illegal immigrants and stolen passports and other lost travel documents.

The region also faces challenges of Wildlife crime and endangered species as well as modern day slavery and human trafficking. According to the Police spokesperson there have been many plausible achievements in the past 20 years of the SARPCCO Multilateral Cooperation.

"We have conducted joint operations, recovered stolen vehicles, exchanging skills and shared intelligence reports and tips among ourselves," she explained.

The SARPCCO Multilateral Cooperation Agreement on Combating Crime within the Region was signed on 1 October 1997 by Member States and came into effect on 29 July 1999. The agreement outlines commitments and objectives, and also sets out the conditions that would allow cooperation between police services.

The SARPCCO Agreement in Respect of Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in the Field of Crime Combating is the basis of regional police cooperation, providing for police officers to travel across borders in the region to undertake investigations or the seizure of exhibits, and questioning of witnesses in connection with any such offences.