Tanzania: Sombre Mood Grips Dossier Presentation

NO! NO! AGAIN NO! I can't entertain such laxity... Not in my government . . .that's non- sensical . . . briefly, that's what President John Magufuli's face and mood seemed to be depictIng, as he breathed fire after the presentation of a shocking report on mineral sands.

With flashes of smile that usually character- ises his addresses having vanished from his face, it was clear that he meant business.

And, with the sombre mood having gripped State House, where the report was handed over, It was visibly clear that it wasn't easy for him to come to terms with reality that had been unearthed by his own team.

He was even forced to take 'a short breather'. A five-minute break was all enough for him to consult members of the top echelon Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Premier Kassim Majaliwa and Chief Secretary Ambassador Kas John Kijazi.

He went on to deliver an emotional speech after he received the report from the chairman of a probe committee he appointed in March, this year, Prof Abdulkarim Mruma that in- dicated massive thievery through export of the mineral sand.

Dressed in a grey suit and matching tie that characterised the gloom mood over the huge loss of minerals and revenue from the mineral sand that have been shipped out of the country for the past 17 years.

He expressed dismay over civil servants in the Tanzania Mineral Audit Agency (TMAA) and Ministry of Energy and Minerals for failing to execute their tasks in identifying the minerals and their value for them to curb losses that the country has incurred from exports by some mining companies.

Several times in his speech, President Magufuli repeated the fact that it was sad and shameful for a country endowed with immense mineral deposits to wallow in poverty and struggle to meet public service needs in sectors such as education, health and infrastructures.