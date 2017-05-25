25 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: KOICA Doles Out U.S.$5 Million for Dar Girls' Education

THE Korea International Development Agency (KOICA) has launched a project in Dar es Salaam worth about five million US dollars - channeled through UNESCO - expected to benefit directly nearly 8,000 girls still at school and 600 others outside formal schools.

The four-year project which aims at empowering adolescent girls and young women through education will be implemented in five districts, namely, Ngorongoro in Arusha, Kasulu in Kigoma, Sengerema in Mwanza and Micheweni, Mkoani in Pemba.

The project will provide them with opportunities to improve their basic, vocational and soft skills, all aimed at helping them become better global and local citizens, and contribute fully to Tanzania's development effort.

