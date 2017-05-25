25 May 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Rep. Cooper Wants Duazon Become a City

By Bridgett Milton

Margibi County District #1 Representative Roland O. Copper District #1 has introduced a bill to the House of Representatives, requesting city status for Duazon, a town sharing boundary with Paynesville City in Montserrado County.

After the presentation of his instrument Tuesday,Rep. Cooper told a team of journalists at the Capitol Building that Duazon Community has about 35,000 inhabitants who have seen the need to organize themselves to form a single entity that will enhance their growth, social and economic development.

The Margibi Lawmaker says the bill seeks to organize and consolidate several scattered communities including the R2 Community, Duazon Community, Boys Town Junction Community and other areas.

He says the essence is to form a single corporate entity for the purpose of integrating resources for the enhancement, growth and development efforts and the socio-economic empowerment for the benefit of the inhabitants.

Rep. Cooper has noted that when the bill is passed into law, the City

shall have and carry officers in accordance with the laws of the Republic and such officers shall be elected by the inhabitants, commissioned by the president, hold office for a term of four years and be eligible for re-election for another term.

Citing Article 34 (a) of the Constitution, Rep. Cooper has reminded his his colleagues at the House of Representatives that the the Legislature has the power to create political subdivisions and to provide for the governance of its people.

He says he craves the indulgence of the House of Representatives to pass the bill for the viability of his people. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has turned the communication over to the committee on Judiciary, Ways Means and Finance and Lands, Mines, Energy and Natural Resources to report on Thursday, 25 May.

