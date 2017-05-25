Liberia: LNP to Assign Police Officers to Each Political Party

Police Director Col. Gregory Coleman, has disclosed plan to assign three police officers to each political party for the impending campaign period.Speaking recently during a town hall meeting with citizens of Nimba in Ganta, Col. Coleman notes that the decision is intended to avoid conflict that may occur during the exercise.

He urges motorcyclists across the country to reject violence throughout electoral period. Meanwhile, citizens at the well-attended meeting have called on the LNP boos to assign more police officers to the county to strengthen security.

But Col. Coleman urged the citizens to provide the first line of protection for themselves, and work along with state security officers, while plan was underway to assign more police officers to Nimba. State security personnel in the county lack basic logistics, including vehicles and uniforms, among others to effectively execute their work.