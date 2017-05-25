Liberia: Southeast-Liberia Lacks Health Workers

The Director of Midwives here Madam Anna Sumowood says the southeastern part of Liberia is lacking health workers at various health facilities. Madam Sumowood told a local radio station on Wednesday, 24 May that out of 35 health facilities in Sinoe County, there are 10 health centers that have health workers and midwives. But she claims that there is none health worker at the rest of the 25 health centers.

According to Madam Sumowood, the road condition in southeast Liberia is so bad that people there are not able to access good healthcare at places where health centers have health workers available.

She has lamented that due to bad road condition, ambulance is unable to get to a woman who is in labor or is seriously sick, adding that logistics is a problem for health workers on in the southeast.

Madam Sumowood who runs a midwifery school, has said that she put out 43 graduates over the weekend. She says students faced so many challenges , including lack of food at times and fuel to run the generator.

"We've been getting funding from the Ministry of Health, but up to now we have not gotten our allotment for this quarter", she says. She however notes that the 43 trained and registered midwives are sent in other parts on the southeast including Grand Kru and other areas.

She recalled that prior to reopening the midwifery school, maternal mortality rate was high in all parts of the southeast, not only because of the lack of midwives but due to the bad road condition there as well. But she says the rate of maternal death has dropped since the school opened.