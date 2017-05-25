Liberia: Ghana's Akufo-Addo Arrives Friday

Ghana's President Nana AddoDankwaAkufo-Addo arrives in the country on Friday, May 26, for a two-day Official Visit. A Foreign Ministry release said, while in Liberia, President Akufo-Addo will hold discussions with his host, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, aimed at cementing the already cordial bilateral relations subsisting between Liberia and Ghana.

Following the tête-a-tête with President Sirleaf, they both will engage in a working lunch with government officials from both sides primarily to discuss issues concerning the Liberia-Ghana Joint Commission which focuses on key bilateral agreements reached between the two countries aimed at strengthening technical and bilateral cooperation.

President Akufo-Addo will have the opportunity later in the afternoon to visit a few sites around Monrovia before being treated to a State Dinner in the evening.On Saturday, President Akufa-Addo will hold a series of meetings including one with the African diplomatic corps, and the Ghanaian community in Liberia before departing the country later in the evening.

The Ghanaian President will be accompanied to Liberia by his Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mrs. Shirley AyorkorBotchwey, among others; while former Ghanaian Ambassador to Liberia, KodjoAsimengWadee forms part of his advance team.