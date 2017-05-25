Tanzania: VETA, Sido in Deal to Uplift Entrepreneurs

The Vocational Educational and Training Authority (VETA) and Small Industries Development Organization (SIDO) have signed a threeyear agreement to share knowledge and provide training for local entrepreneurs.

Speaking after the event in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Adelhelm Meru, said Tanzania had resolutely decided that by the year 2025, it should have an industrialized economy.

This would be terrific news, he noted, as the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contribution from industries to would reach 15 percent.

"Many developed countries are supported by small scale and medium size industries; the training strategy for entrepreneurs is a good move as it will increase employment opportunities," he said SIDO Director General, Prof Sylvester Mpanduji, the aim of the agreement was to equip all students who will undergo their training at VETA, with skills to set up small and medium industries instead of banking on salaried employment.

"We will send our specialists to VETA to teach entrepreneurship; after completion, they will come to our factories for practice and arrangements for securing loans will be made for those who would be keen on establishing factories," he said.

He said a special programme will be organised for equipping innovative youth with entrepreneurship skills, and those who would prepare good business plans will be enabled to acquire loans.

For his part, VETA Acting Director General, Dr Bwire Ndazi, said the authority's mission since its inception in 1994, was to equip young people with skills, to enable them become self-employed. He explained that the initiatives were in line with fulfilling their mission and contributing to the realization of the government's vision.

"The industrial economy aligns with selling products; for us to sell quality products and meet competitive market standards, this kind of training are must," he remarked, adding: "This is the right time for these two inter-dependent entities to sign major agreements like these.

We will advise district councils to spend 50ml/- allocated to each village on empowering entrepreneurs, "said Dr Bwire.

Dr Bwire said the two institutions had existed in the country for a long time and had helped to significantly reduce unemployment amongst young people, and would thus sustain the co-operative efforts to empower enterprising youth.