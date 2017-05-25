Tanzania: Gold Output At 10-Year High Last Year - TMAA

Gold full-year gold output rose 4.4 percent to 1.42 million ounces in 2016, government data showed on Tuesday, as the government moved to claim to a bigger share of revenue from mineral exports.

Tanzania is Africa's fourth-biggest gold producer after South Africa, Ghana and Mali and gold exports are a key source of foreign exchange. "Gold production from gold bars and copper concentrate products by six major gold mines ... increased by 4.4 percent from 1.36 million troy ounces in 2015 to 1.42 million troy ounces in 2016," the state-run Tanzania Minerals Audit Agency (TMAA) said in a report.

The increased output - the highest since 2007 - was buoyed by improved production at three of the six large-scale gold mines, the mining audit watchdog said.

"The value of minerals sold by major gold miners in 2016 increased by 11 percent to 1.8 billion," said TMAA.

President John Magufuli fired the Minister for Energy and Minerals, Prof Sospeter Muhongothe Chief Executive Officer of the Tanzania Minerals Audit Agency (TMAA) yesterday after an investigation of containers of mineral sands showed exports had been understated.

He also disbanded the Tanzania Minerals Audit Agency's board and asked authorities to investigate those responsible. The committee which presented its findings yesterday said they found that 277 containers held as much as 15.5 metric tons of gold, instead of the 1.1 tons that had been declared, President Magufuli said in a speech broadcast live on state television.

President Magufuli said the investigation findings revealed that Acacia Mining declared the presence of gold, copper and silver in its mineral sand exports but did not declare other precious metals in the consignments, including titanium and iridium.

Magufuli has also ordered a separate probe into mineral exports over the past 19 years. That report will be ready soon, he said.

The government is pushing mining firms to list a 30 percent stake on the Dar es Salaam stock exchange by August, saying that would increase transparency and spread wealth from the country's natural resources.

Major foreign-owned mining companies in Tanzania, including Acacia Mining Plc, AngloGold Ashanti and Petra Diamonds, confirmed to Reuters they were in talks with the Tanzanian government on the listing, which follows the mandatory listing of telecoms firms.

With Agencies