25 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: MPs Push for Boundary Review to Curb Conflicts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sylvester Domasa

Dodoma — Members of Parliament yesterday raised concern on the ongoing land wrangles pitting farmers against pastoralists, calling for immediate review of all boundaries.

Debating the budget estimates for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism in the National Assembly here yesterday, the MPs charged that the demarcations were instituted in the 1950s when the population of people and animals was low and has since increased by 100 times.

"The government must form a special task force and give it specific timeframe to review all the boundaries of protected areas ... this is the only way we can address this decade long problem," Mr Nape Nnauye (Mtama-CCM) said in his contribution.

"The problem is serious. In the meantime you must suspend plans for adding up more boundaries," the former information minister said.

Protected areas in Tanzania are extremely varied, ranging from sea habitats over grasslands to the top of the Kilimanjaro, the tallest mountain in Africa.

About a third of the country's total area is protected to a certain degree as a national park, game reserve, marine park or forest reserve.

Sikonge legislator Joseph Kakunda (CCM) told parliamentarians his area had 2,000 cattle in the 1950s when the government marked the protected forest reserves, but as of today the number of cattle is over 250,000.

According to the MP, some areas have lost stan dards to qualify as reserve forests. "There are more peo- ple they also need a place to live and farm," he added.

Special Seats MP, Ms Josephine Gezabuke (CCM) argued that the number of people willing to embark on farming has rose significantly, challenging the government to set new territories for farming, livestock keeping and conservation.

She explained that the disputes between farmers and pastoralists can cease should appropriate actions, includ- ing careful identification of land across the country, are effected.

Studies show that conflicts between pastoralists and farmers remain the deep-rooted and widespread problem in many societies, with their causes ranging from historical, loopholes in land management systems, poor gov- ernance, favouring of crop growers and land shortage.

Simanjiro Lawmaker, Mr James Ole Millya (Chadema) seconded his co-legislators, admitting that the initial marking of protected areas has been outdated and needs fresh review.

"These boundaries were developed at the time when majority weren't aware of the benefits and value of land," he said.

Tanzania

Magufuli's Team Unearths Massive Thievery in Mineral Sand Exports

Tanzania has been losing trillions of shillings in revenue; a committee formed by President John Magufuli to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.