Tanzania: MPs Push for Boundary Review to Curb Conflicts

Dodoma — Members of Parliament yesterday raised concern on the ongoing land wrangles pitting farmers against pastoralists, calling for immediate review of all boundaries.

Debating the budget estimates for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism in the National Assembly here yesterday, the MPs charged that the demarcations were instituted in the 1950s when the population of people and animals was low and has since increased by 100 times.

"The government must form a special task force and give it specific timeframe to review all the boundaries of protected areas ... this is the only way we can address this decade long problem," Mr Nape Nnauye (Mtama-CCM) said in his contribution.

"The problem is serious. In the meantime you must suspend plans for adding up more boundaries," the former information minister said.

Protected areas in Tanzania are extremely varied, ranging from sea habitats over grasslands to the top of the Kilimanjaro, the tallest mountain in Africa.

About a third of the country's total area is protected to a certain degree as a national park, game reserve, marine park or forest reserve.

Sikonge legislator Joseph Kakunda (CCM) told parliamentarians his area had 2,000 cattle in the 1950s when the government marked the protected forest reserves, but as of today the number of cattle is over 250,000.

According to the MP, some areas have lost stan dards to qualify as reserve forests. "There are more peo- ple they also need a place to live and farm," he added.

Special Seats MP, Ms Josephine Gezabuke (CCM) argued that the number of people willing to embark on farming has rose significantly, challenging the government to set new territories for farming, livestock keeping and conservation.

She explained that the disputes between farmers and pastoralists can cease should appropriate actions, includ- ing careful identification of land across the country, are effected.

Studies show that conflicts between pastoralists and farmers remain the deep-rooted and widespread problem in many societies, with their causes ranging from historical, loopholes in land management systems, poor gov- ernance, favouring of crop growers and land shortage.

Simanjiro Lawmaker, Mr James Ole Millya (Chadema) seconded his co-legislators, admitting that the initial marking of protected areas has been outdated and needs fresh review.

"These boundaries were developed at the time when majority weren't aware of the benefits and value of land," he said.