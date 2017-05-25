Photo: Rahel Pallangyo/ Daily News

Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe welcomes national Under-17, Serengeti Boys players and officials on arrival at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam.

Gallant Under-17 side, Serengeti Boys players have been told to keep their chins up as they transform into the Under-20 side Ngorongoro Heroes.

Serengeti Boys crashed out of the 2017 Under-17 Africa Youth Championship (AYC) finals in Gabon after going down 1-0 to Niger in Port Gentil, Gabon on Sunday.

However, Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe said despite a heartbreaking exit from the coveted continental youth tournament, the Boys have taken a lot of positives from the event.

Receiving the team at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) arriving from Gabon, Mwakyembe said Serengeti Boys could be out, but all is not lost for them, calling the players to fix their attention into helping Ngorongoro Heroes qualify into the next Africa finals.

He paid tribute to the team, saying they have made the country proud by breaking the hoodoo of failure to qualify into the top continental finals.

Minister Mwakyembe said Tanzanians appreciate and acknowledge efforts and good performance shown by the team in the finals especially by holding defending champions Mali to a goalless draw and registering a 2-1 win over Angola.

"You are our heroes...you really showed great commitment and fitting spirit. I can assure you that even Niger clearly know they needed a bit of luck to knock you out. Keep your heads up and ministry will be behind you as the team is graduated into the Under-20 side," he said.

He added; "I was in Dodoma but had to seek Speaker's permission to come and welcome you here today. We have to stop crying but focus ahead and plan bigger things. Mwakyembe asked the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to take the team to Dodoma for a friendly match against Members of Parliament.

He said Serengeti Boys is transforming to Ngorongoro Heroes, efforts are already in place to come with a new stronger Under-17 side. Responding to the Boys' elimination, TFF president Jamal Malinzi, said the country should turn focus on preparing the team for the 2019 U-20 Afcon qualifiers slated to kick off from June, next year.

Malinzi revealed that the current Serengeti Boys players will be graduated to U-20 side, Ngorongoro Heroes ready to represent the country in the U-20 qualifiers.

"The next AFCON U-17 finals will be held in Tanzania in 2019," he said adding; "the current Serengeti Boys are becoming Ngorongoro Heroes, after a break for a certain period, they will go into camp to prepare for U-20 qualifiers," he said.

Malinzi said the U-15 players currently at Alliance Academy in Mwanza will now form the new Serengeti Boys side. "There is no time for grieving; we should go back to work.

Principally, we're preparing the senior team, Taifa Stars, for the 2026 World Cup, whose qualifiers start in 2024. On his side, head of delegation, Ayoub Nyenzi said the team has taken heart from a positive display at the tournament.

Despite finishing on equal points (4) and goal difference (0), the Boys were pipped to second place by Niger in group B standing on superior head-to-head record.

The Serengeti Boys drew with defending champions Mali before beating Angola 2-1 in their two opening matches and needed a draw against Niger to sail to the semis and also book a slot in the U17 FIFA World Cup.