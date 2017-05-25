Tanzania: Simba, Yanga to Battle for 60 Million/ - Sportspesa Prize

Giants Simba and Young Africans are among eight teams set to compete for 60m/- SportsPesa Super Cup Tournament to be staged at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam next month.

Clubs from host Tanzania Mainland, Zanzibar and Kenya are lined up for the tournament set to kick off from June 5 to 11 this year.

Apart from Simba and Yanga, other team from Mainland Tanzania is Singida United, while Kenya will be represented by Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Nakuru All Star and Tusker FC, while Zanzibar will feature Jang'ombe Boys.

SportPesa, Director of Administration and Compliance, Abbas Tarimba said winner of the tournament to be staged on a knockout basis will walk away with 30,000 US dollars (about 60m/-) He said besides lifting a glittering trophy and earning regional bragging rights in the tournament, the winner will also face famous English Premier League side Everton FC on July 13th at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Tarimba said losing finalist will pocket 10,000 US dollars (about 20m/-), while teams knocked out at the semi-final will be rewarded 5,000 US dollars (about10 mil/-) each.

"SportPesa Super Cup tournament provides a big opportunity for East African teams to enjoy the benefits of international partnerships under the SportPesa banner where we are keen on promote local football by showing its talent to the world," he said.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Technical Director, Salum Madadi lauded SportPesa for coming up with the tournament. He also advised all football clubs that are sponsored by SportPesa to respect their contracts.

"I advise you to respect your contracts and use wisely the sponsorship that you are getting from SportPesa because it is a great opportunity to us to improve football sector in our country," Madadi advised.

SportPesa have signed contract with the two country's soccer giants Simba and Young Africans, have earned a five years deal worth 5bn/- each effective from next season, while the newly promoted Mainland Premier League side Singida United FC is a third club to earn a lucrative sponsorship deal from the betting company worth 250m/-.

According to the fixtures, Singida United and AFC Leopards will face off in the opening day, while Yanga will battle it out against Tusker FC on the same day.

The next day will see Jang'ombe Boys taking on Gor Mahia, while Simba will entertain Nakuru All Star. Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe told the National Assembly early this month that the England based team Everton FC will arrive in the country in July for a tour of the country.

"One of the biggest team in the English Premier League, Everton FC is expected in the country in July with an intention to play an international friendly match with one of our biggest teams in the country's main league as well as visiting various tourist attractions," noted the minister.

Further report say that the Liverpool based club , which recently signed partnership with SportPesa will tour the country as part of their shirt deal with the betting company.