West Africa: 'Hosting Ecowas Summit Is a Victory'

Presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf from Liberia, Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari and Sierra Leone's Ernest Bai Koroma arriving in Banju (file photo).

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has described the hosting of ECOWAS 51st Ordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in more than two decades in Liberia as a great victory for Liberia.

She said it attests to the leadership of Liberia, inclusive of all those who work with her to make this happen. "So I think Liberians should be overjoyed and I hope that we will give an arousing welcome to all of those who will be coming from our sister countries to participate in this ECOWAS Summit," she said.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf made the statement on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Lower Margibi County when she addressed journalists upon return from the United States of America.

The Liberian leader said the hosting of ECOWAS Summit in Liberia after some 40 years on, demonstrates the strength, steadfastness and resilience of Liberians to overcome the difficulties and reclaim its rightful role within the comity of nations.

She noted that hosting of the High-Level Meeting and the 51st Ordinary ECOWAS Summit speak of Liberia's full participation and leadership role in regional and international organization.

President Sirleaf noted that Liberia is prepared to host guests coming for the ECOWAS Summit, although she made it clear that: "We may not be as elaborate as other countries on grounds that Liberia is a small country."

She also toured the Farmington Hotel at the Robert International Airport to inspect ongoing works where the event will be held.

Liberia will host four mid-year statutory meetings of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) beginning Thursday, May 25th which will be climaxed by the 51th Ordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on Sunday, June 4th, 2017.

The first in the series of statutory meetings, the 21th Meeting of the ECOWAS Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) takes place at the Monrovia City Hall in Monrovia from Thursday, May 25th - Sunday, May 28th, 2017.