Eritrea: Independence Day Celebrated Colorfully

Asmara — The 26th Independence Day anniversary was colorfully celebrated from 22 to 23 May at regional level in the Anseba, Northern Red Sea as well as Southern Red Sea regions.

The regional Governors, PFDJ officials, religious leaders, members of Eritrean Defense Force and residents of the respective regions took part in the Independence Day celebrations.

Ambassador Mohammed Saied Mantay, Governor of the Southern Red Sea region, said that various development undertakings have been implemented in the past 26 years of independence in a bid to improve the living standards of the residents of the region and that programs have been mapped out to boost agricultural production as well as soil and water conservation activities .

Ms. Zeineb Omar, Director General of Culture and Sports as well as chairperson of Holidays Coordinating Committee in the Anseba region, indicated that the Independence Day anniversary celebration began from 14 May with the tour of independence torch for two days.

Independence Day celebrations in the Anseba and Northern Red sea regions have featured various cultural shows and sports competitions as well as exhibitions, public gatherings among others.

On 23 May, the Independence Day celebration in Asmara continued with artistic performance and with 21 gun salute and fireworks at mid night marking May 24 the Day of Independence.