Lilongwe — The Catholic Health Commission of the Lilongwe Archdiocese will launch a two hundred million kwacha (K200m) project in June to improve nutrition status of people in Lilongwe rural.

The project which is called, 'Enhancing capacity of Civil Society Organisations, district level staff and communities in scaling up nutrition initiative in Malawi' has the main objective of contributing towards improved nutrition status of rural Malawians.

Speaking in Lilongwe during district nutrition coordinating committee meeting, Monday, project officer for Catholic Health Commission, Wanangwa Phiri said the project aims at reducing stunted growth prevalent in the district especially in the area of Traditional Authority Chitekwere where statistics indicate high levels of malnutrition.

"As a commission, we are complementing works of the ministry of agriculture. It was discovered that the ministry had capacity building gaps in as far as nutrition issues were concerned. We are therefore, aiming at filling such identified gaps that were not addressed in the community," said Phiri.

He said his organization is concerned with the welfare of communities and would like to see people in Chitekwere improve in nutritional levels.

The project, to be launched on 14 June, 2017 is expected to wind up in November, 2019, where it is targeting under-five children, pregnant and lactating mothers.

"We are expected to impact on 143 beneficiaries in 26 households. The main objective is to enhance community understanding of nutrition and its relationship to agricultural production," said the project officer.

Nutrition is one of the major issues affecting many Malawians especially in the rural areas.

The Catholic Health Commission is implementing the project in Traditional Authority Chitekwere with funding from European Union through Oxfam.