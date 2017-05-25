25 May 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Catholic Health Commission in a K200 Million Nutrition Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Christina Mkutumula

Lilongwe — The Catholic Health Commission of the Lilongwe Archdiocese will launch a two hundred million kwacha (K200m) project in June to improve nutrition status of people in Lilongwe rural.

The project which is called, 'Enhancing capacity of Civil Society Organisations, district level staff and communities in scaling up nutrition initiative in Malawi' has the main objective of contributing towards improved nutrition status of rural Malawians.

Speaking in Lilongwe during district nutrition coordinating committee meeting, Monday, project officer for Catholic Health Commission, Wanangwa Phiri said the project aims at reducing stunted growth prevalent in the district especially in the area of Traditional Authority Chitekwere where statistics indicate high levels of malnutrition.

"As a commission, we are complementing works of the ministry of agriculture. It was discovered that the ministry had capacity building gaps in as far as nutrition issues were concerned. We are therefore, aiming at filling such identified gaps that were not addressed in the community," said Phiri.

He said his organization is concerned with the welfare of communities and would like to see people in Chitekwere improve in nutritional levels.

The project, to be launched on 14 June, 2017 is expected to wind up in November, 2019, where it is targeting under-five children, pregnant and lactating mothers.

"We are expected to impact on 143 beneficiaries in 26 households. The main objective is to enhance community understanding of nutrition and its relationship to agricultural production," said the project officer.

Nutrition is one of the major issues affecting many Malawians especially in the rural areas.

The Catholic Health Commission is implementing the project in Traditional Authority Chitekwere with funding from European Union through Oxfam.

Malawi

Ruling Party Members Defect to Opposition Over 'Insulting' Remarks

Over 150 members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Karonga, led by deputy director for the youths in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.