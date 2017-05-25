24 May 2017

Liberia: Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo to Visit Liberia On May 26

Monrovia — The President of Ghana, Mr. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo arrives in Liberia on Friday, May 26, for a two-day official visit.

While in Liberia, President Akufo-Addo will hold discussions with President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, aimed at cementing the already cordial bilateral relations subsisting between Liberia and Ghana.

Following the tête-a-tête with President Sirleaf, they both will engage in a working lunch with government officials from both sides primarily to discuss issues concerning the Liberia-Ghana Joint Commission which focuses on key bilateral agreements reached between the two countries aimed at strengthening technical and bilateral cooperation.

President Akufo-Addo will have the opportunity, later in the afternoon, to visit a few sites around Monrovia before being treated to a State Dinner in the evening.

On Saturday, President Akufa-Addo will hold a series of meetings including one with the African diplomatic corps, and the Ghanaian community in Liberia before departing the country later in the evening.

The Ghanaian President will be accompanied to Liberia by his Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mrs. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, among others; while former Ghanaian Ambassador to Liberia, H.E. Kodjo Asimeng Wadee forms part of his advance team.

The two-day Official Visit is part of President Akufo-Addo's sub-regional tour since his inauguration as the fifth president of Ghana's fourth Republic.

It also comes ahead of the upcoming 51st Ordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Robertsfield, lower Margibi County on June 4th 2017 at which time he is expected to be in attendance for the first time since his inauguration as President of Ghana.

