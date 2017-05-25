Liberia: Police, CSO, Hold Multi-Stakeholders Dialogue for Peaceful Elections

Monrovia — As the October elections draw closer, peace remains a major discussion between political parties and the various security apparatuses.

There have been several dialogues on the maintenance of peace in the country amid the pending elections.

On Wednesday, the Liberia National Police (LNP) and the National Youth Movement for Transparent Elections (NAYMOTE) held a one-day multi-stakeholders dialogue on the theme: "Yes to Peace and No to Violence".

At the dialogue, several speeches were made by several representatives ranging from National Elections Commission (NEC), OSIWA, and Liberia National Police (LNP) and other stakeholders.

The LNP Commissioner for Training & Manpower Development, Dao Freeman, said peace is crucial and must be prioritized by all Liberians.

He said mitigating conflicts should also be highlighted during meetings of political parties.

OSIWA Country Director, Massa Crayton, says the organization is consulting with civil society organizations and working with the security sector.

"We need to make sure that we are at peace with one another for the betterment of the country," she said.

Liberia's Peace Ambassador, William R. Tolbert, says it's time to make the difference for Liberia.

"It's our thing to maintain peace because we can't go back to war so we must find a way forward to engage one another... Political parties must make the difference, we put the government there and we can change them by voting on elections day. The vote can put the right person in place," Ambassador Tolbert said.

The Executive Director of NEC, Lamin Lighe, recalled the number of violent incidents during the last general elections in 2011.

He said free, fair and transparent elections is collective and should involve everyone.

Lighe added that election is also about credibility in candidates and political parties. "We all must be mindful and avoid violence for the peace and betterment of the country, specifically the youths," he said.

Inspector General Gregory Coleman boasted that the LNP is building a society which promotes peace and protects the society.

He said currently there is no zone for conflict, adding that the police will uphold the rule of law in all aspect.

He said political parties and independent candidates must commit themselves to no violence before and after elections.

"We as law enforcement officers will protect all stakeholders, politicians to avoid forms of violence and we must come together and deal with curtailing violence," he states.

Coleman said the LNP officers are committed to working harder to regain public trust and confidence.

NAYMOTE executive Director Eddie Jarwolo added that it's time to support the Liberia National Police as the country draws to election. He said peaceful transition of power should be the hallmark of all Liberians.