THE Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee has reserved the judgment in the case in which Highlanders were summoned to answer charges of failing to control their fans who forced the abandonment of the match against Dynamos earlier this month. Highlanders appeared before the league's disciplinary committee on Tuesday.

Bosso fans protested against DeMbare's equaliser which they felt had been scored from an offside position.

The Bulawayo giants are being charged in terms of Order 31 of the PSL rules and regulations which makes it an offence for a club when "its supporters misbehave in any manner whatsoever, inside or outside a ground before, during or after a match."

According to a communiqué released by PSL communications and media liaison officer Kudzai Bare, "the judgment will be released to relevant parties in due course."

The explosive Castle Lager PSL flagship encounter was only played for 42 minutes before being called off due to crowd trouble.