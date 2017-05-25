25 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Bosso Case - PSL Reserve Judgment

Tagged:

Related Topics

THE Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee has reserved the judgment in the case in which Highlanders were summoned to answer charges of failing to control their fans who forced the abandonment of the match against Dynamos earlier this month. Highlanders appeared before the league's disciplinary committee on Tuesday.

Bosso fans protested against DeMbare's equaliser which they felt had been scored from an offside position.

The Bulawayo giants are being charged in terms of Order 31 of the PSL rules and regulations which makes it an offence for a club when "its supporters misbehave in any manner whatsoever, inside or outside a ground before, during or after a match."

According to a communiqué released by PSL communications and media liaison officer Kudzai Bare, "the judgment will be released to relevant parties in due course."

The explosive Castle Lager PSL flagship encounter was only played for 42 minutes before being called off due to crowd trouble.

Zimbabwe

Under Fire Tax Collector Boss Pasi Resigns

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) Commissioner-General Gershem Pasi has resigned from his post with immediate effect,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.