Liberia: What Public Preferment for Mary Broh Must Teach Us All

editorial

Last week ended with public affirmation of the potential for the Director General of the General Services Agency (GSA), Mary T. Broh, to serve as a running mate to any presidential candidate in the upcoming election.

As published in the May 19th edition of the Daily Observer, many Liberians who called on the state radio ELBC's popular "The Bumper Show" expressed their admiration for Madam Broh not because she is the ideal woman to fill a gender equality gap; but she is believed to be one of the few government officials--some say the only one--who has performed exceptionally in the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Administration.

Although we have heard no response from Madam Broh to this public demand, the callers evaluated her from the day she entered government up to this time when she is serving at the GSA. All callers concurred that this woman is clean both functionally and morally in her performance of public duty.

Recalling her activities in various official capacities, the callers lauded Madam Broh for heading the first presidential task force that decorated Broad Street far back in 2007.

Callers also recalled her excellent performance in the Passport Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where during her stay people would get their passports within two days instead of weeks, months (or sometimes never) amid the payment of bribes to Passport officials, often with no result. We saw identical effectiveness when the President sent Mary Broh to the Birth Certificate Division of the Ministry of Health.

Her performance at the National Port Authority (NPA) could not be felt much because she was only a special assistant to the Managing Director. Even so, Madam Broh being a highly principled woman, did not condone any fraudulent behavior on the part of those who worked under her.

The Monrovia City Hall was one area where the general public really saw Madam Broh to be a diligent, consistent and fearless woman who wants the right thing done at the right time. While at the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC), she transformed the City Hall into a beautiful, modern public facility, whose filthy and infected bathrooms for the first in a very long time came to be attractive to users.

Workers were well uniformed and everyone was energetic in the performance of their respective assignments. In fact, when the politically motivated removal of Madam Broh from the mayoralty took place in 2013, employees of the MCC went on strike and held protests for days to restore her, but to no avail.

A lot of people's makeshift structures were demolished in several parts of Monrovia and they became annoyed. But views last week showed that the presence of Mary Broh at the MCC was bringing cleanliness, development and order to the city which, though painful for many, was nonetheless appreciated.

The cleaning of Monrovia became a concern for all, so much so that no one could drop dirt in the street when General Broh was Mayor of Monrovia.

Her presence at the GSA, again, has eradicated the diesel scent that once filled that place along the UN Drive and sanity has been restored.

Public views also suggested that Mary Broh might be one of the very few least corrupt officials in this government.

What can we learn from all these highly positive public views about this one woman called Mary Broh? First and foremost, public preferment for Broh needs to teach people in both public and private sectors that people are observing us all in the daily performance of our duties.

Solomon tells us in Proverbs, "Seest thou a man diligent about his business, he shall stand before kings, and not before mean men." This helps us to understand that the work we do is not ours only, but for others who sit and watch us perform. The public's preferment of Madam Broh to become a vice presidential candidate is not because of her connection to a higher-up. This unsolicited accolade has come as a result of what she has done.

These views can suggest to any responsible leader that will succeed this administration that there are few persons in the current administration that could be retained in the next government. Among the few is Mary T. Broh, if she is willing. Honesty, integrity, focus, punctuality, being achievement and results-oriented, comprise her work ethic. She leads and not simply follows, is fastidious to duty--these are all sterling qualities that the people have seen in Mary Broh. These are what have led them to recommend her for higher office.