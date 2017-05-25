Liberia: 'Liberia Exposed to Danger'

President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has come under serious condemnation for her decision to issue Executive Order 84, which puts the National Bureau of Fisheries under the Liberia Maritime Authority.

Some Liberians are accusing President Johnson-Sirleaf of exposing country's fishery sector to danger.

In April 2017, the President issued her 84th Executive Order reducing Liberia's Inshore Exclusive Zone (IEZ) as established by the Fisheries Regulations of 2010 from 6 nautical miles to 3 nautical miles. The Executive Order will now allow industrial and semi-industrial fishing to restart and again become viable on the Liberian waters from a closed distance.

According to Executive Order #84, fishing vessels below 500 gross tons shall be exempt from all APM Terminal and other Port charges and that the cumulative stock of fishery resources to be harvested shall not exceed 100,000 metric tons per annum.

The President also took the Bureau of National Fisheries from the Ministry of Agriculture and placed it under the supervision of the Liberia Maritime Authority.

President Johnson-Sirleaf's decision has angered a number of Liberians including Senators, Artisanal fishermen and ex-government officials. They described the Executive Order as unrealistic and an abrogation of the Liberian Constitution, which they said exposed the country to security threat.

Mr. Blamo Nelson, former Internal Affairs Minister,says the President's action has the propensity to reduce the territorial fishing right of Liberia and place it in the hands of foreigners.

Nelson, also a former Senator of Grand Kru County, disagreed with the Executive Order on grounds that it will do more harm to the local fishing community in Liberia than good.This, Nelson believes, will open way for foreigners to exploit Liberia's fishing industry.

"This kind of behaviour on the part of government is mind boggling. Why do you want to reduce the territorial fishing right of Liberia? Why are you not extending it?" Nelson asked the President as he spoke on a local Talk show.

He wondered why other countries will be extending their territorial fishing rights to safeguard it, while Liberia reducing and opening hers to invite the foreign investors to come and fish in its waters.

Nelson said the Executive Order is senseless because it violates the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) International Fishing Code of Conduct and undermines the preservation of the country's fishery sector.

On Tuesday, a number of Senators including Steve Zargo of Lofa County raised concern over the President's action to transfer the Bureau National Fishery to the Liberia Maritime Authority without legislative approval.

The Ministry of Agriculture was established by an Act of the Legislature on May 11, 1972 to among other things to continue to consist of: agriculture, both smallholder and commercial; plantation crops; fisheries; and livestock.

Senator Zargo, who Chairs the Senate Committee on National Security, Veteran Affairs and Intelligent, told his colleagues that the President's decision poses a threat to the country's security.

The Lofa County Senator said limiting the territorial zone of the country with a major security transition on hand is a threat that needs to be looked at carefully.

A group of Liberian under the banner, "Liberia Artisanal Fishermen Association (LAFA)" has also written the President and the Legislature, expressing their disappointment in the Executive Order.

In a communication, the group told the President that all industrial fishing vessels should fish above six nautical miles.

"Your Excellency, the leadership of the Liberia Artisanal Fishermen Association believes that Executive Order No. 84 issued and signed by your office is not in the best interest of Artisanal Fishermen of Liberia who depend on fish and marine resources as essential food for their livelihood," the group's communication under the signature of their Secretary General and President, James N.Blamoand P. Nyantee Sleh, Sr.