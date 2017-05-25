25 May 2017

Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: President Akufo-Addo Wraps Up One-Day Visit to Sierra Leone

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has wrapped up a one-day friendly and working visit to Sierra Leone during which the two leaders held bilateral talks aimed at strengthening relations between Ghana and Sierra Leone.

Welcoming his Ghanaian counterpart, President Koroma recalled the long-standing relationship between the two countries and congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his victory at last year's polls making him the fifth leader of the fourth Republic of Ghana. President Koroma described the relations between the two countries as outstanding and excellent.

The two leaders held extensive talks and expressed the urgent need for West Africa to focus on developing their economies, mobilize resources, provide indigenous solutions to local problems, develop a roadmap for strategic development and enhance the aspirations of ECOWAS, the African Union as well as leveraging South-South cooperation.

At a joint press conference with President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma, the Ghanaian leader praised his host for restoring law and order and fostering the spirit of national reconciliation in the country. President Akufo-Addo described President Koroma as the man that has worked the talk, citing the economic boom that was experienced in 2013. He also stated that the two countries will work side by side for the progress and dignity of the two nations as well as enhance cooperation for trade and investment.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo noted that despite the close relations between Ghana and Sierra Leone, there is no general framework for cooperation and therefore expressed concern over the delay in the ratification of the trade and investment agreement signed in December 2013. He made firm commitment to push the agreement for ratification by the Ghanaian parliament on his return to Ghana and called on the Sierra Leone Parliament to do the same.

Sierra Leone

Sierra Leon President Ernest Bai Koroma Stops Over At Khartoum Airport

The Sierra Leonean President Ernest Bai Koroma stopped over at Khartoum airport coming from Saudi Arabia en route to his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Sierra Leone. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.