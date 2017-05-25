Sierra Leone: President Akufo-Addo Wraps Up One-Day Visit to Sierra Leone

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has wrapped up a one-day friendly and working visit to Sierra Leone during which the two leaders held bilateral talks aimed at strengthening relations between Ghana and Sierra Leone.

Welcoming his Ghanaian counterpart, President Koroma recalled the long-standing relationship between the two countries and congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his victory at last year's polls making him the fifth leader of the fourth Republic of Ghana. President Koroma described the relations between the two countries as outstanding and excellent.

The two leaders held extensive talks and expressed the urgent need for West Africa to focus on developing their economies, mobilize resources, provide indigenous solutions to local problems, develop a roadmap for strategic development and enhance the aspirations of ECOWAS, the African Union as well as leveraging South-South cooperation.

At a joint press conference with President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma, the Ghanaian leader praised his host for restoring law and order and fostering the spirit of national reconciliation in the country. President Akufo-Addo described President Koroma as the man that has worked the talk, citing the economic boom that was experienced in 2013. He also stated that the two countries will work side by side for the progress and dignity of the two nations as well as enhance cooperation for trade and investment.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo noted that despite the close relations between Ghana and Sierra Leone, there is no general framework for cooperation and therefore expressed concern over the delay in the ratification of the trade and investment agreement signed in December 2013. He made firm commitment to push the agreement for ratification by the Ghanaian parliament on his return to Ghana and called on the Sierra Leone Parliament to do the same.