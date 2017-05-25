Blantyre — The battle for three points in the TNM Super League enters the fourth week, with some mouthwatering fixtures in all the three regions of the country.

On Saturday, Mzuni Football Club will be looking forward to extend their lead on the summit table with a tricky fixture against Red Lions at the Mzuzu Stadium.

Currently, the university students are basking comfortably on the summit table with three points from three games while the Zomba based soldiers occupy the fourth slot with four points from two games.

Red Lions will be invading Mzuzu having in mind that their fellow soldiers (MAFCO) were slaughtered 3-0 by Mzuni at the same venue last week.

In another fixture, MAFCO F.C will host Azam Tigers at Chitowe Stadium. The Salima based outfit is on 10th position with three points, while the Kau-kau boys are on 13th position having accumulated a single point.

In Mulanje, Wizard F.C will take on Civil Sporting Club at Mulanje Stadium. Wizards have never lost any game at Mulanje having drawn 0-0 against Silver Strikers in their first game before beating Chitipa United.

Civil Sporting Club registered their first victory last week after beating Blantyre United 1-0 at Civo Stadium.

The games will continue on Sunday with all the attention focusing at Nchalo Stadium where Nyasa Big Bullets will play Civil Sporting Club.

The "People's Team" has gone 360 minutes without scoring a goal. They drew their first game 0-0 against Chitipa United before losing to Moyale Barracks 1-0.

Other games will involve Masters Security against Blue Eagles at Dedza Stadium, while Dwangwa United have a home ground advantage as they face Azam Tigers.

The last fixture will involve Chitipa United and Red Lions at Mzuzu Stadium.