Sleaze is rampant at Mutare City Council with top management awarding corruptly awarding tenders to their own companies, a local MP has claimed.

Chikanga-Dangamvura MP Isau Mupfumi claimed that senior council employees were abusing assets at the local authority such as vehicles in the dead of night.

The ruling Zanu PF party legislator said officials award council contracts to their own companies, use council vehicles to do the work and then invoice the local authority.

"Corruption at the city council has reached alarming levels. Officials are abusing council assets such as vehicles to deliver goods secretly at night and then forwarding invoices for payment to the local authority.

"They pull down council vehicle white number plates and replace them with private yellow plates and claim money for the same vehicles," said Mupfumi while handing over a donation of clothes and foodstuffs to residents in ward 7 in Dangamvura last week.

The legislator claimed that officials have also been abusing the educational levy paid by residents by converting the money to personal use.

"In the council books, the school in Hobhouse is at roof level, but on the ground there is nothing.

"There no school to talk of in Hobhouse it's still a stand," said Mupfumi who is also a special councillor.

Sources privy to the goings on at Town House said the local authority could have been prejudiced of thousands of dollars through the fraudulent tender processes and other corrupt activities by senior management.

"Some council employees also doubled as service providers and project supervisors after allegedly awarding tenders to their companies for supply of services," said the source who declined to be named for fear of victimisation.

"The situation even got worse after the resignation of former town clerk Obert Muzawazi; it was free for all."

Another source added; "Council has paid for services not rendered, with huge amounts having been withdrawn to pay for certain services yet there is nothing to show for on the ground."

Recently appointed Town clerk, Joshua Maligwa could neither confirm nor deny the allegations, but vowed that "heads will roll once investigations of corruption and fraud in the running of council projects are completed".

"Investigations are still in progress and I will furnish you with more details once they are completed," said Maligwa.

He said those implicated in the corrupt deals will be shown the exit door.

Meanwhile, housing director Stenard Mapurisa is reported to have tendered his resignation letter last Thursday after he was implicated in a scandal that involves issuance of tickets to vendors around the city centre.