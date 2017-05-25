Zimbabwe: Triangle Target Yadah Scalp

Triangle believe they can build on from last weekend's victory when they meet Yadah Stars in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Morris Depot this afternoon. Coach Taurai Mangwiro believes that win, their first home victory this season, could be the turning point in their campaign. "Mark this result down as a turning point. It is too early in the year to be definitive, but the Sugar Sugar Boys' comfortable victory against the gold miners has given them a platform for the rest of the season," said Mangwiro.

"The challenge now is to make this sort of display the norm, because if Triangle want to challenge the other teams for the title there cannot be a big gap between one stellar performance and the other.

"I am looking for the same kind of performance week in, week out from my boys.

"We will be playing Yadah away from home and it's a new team hence a new challenge for us, we don't need to be carried away because of our win against How Mine.

"We haven't been struggling away from home despite the loss against Bantu Rovers. Out of five away games that's the only game we lost and we hope we can continue to grind results on the road as well as picking up from where we left at home."

It appears the former ZIFA technical director is settling in well at his new base.

"It's always difficult when you join a new club. You will be trying new things, new combinations and things don't always work out the way you want, but I am happy we eventually won our first game.

"Look at big coaches like Chidzambwa (Sunday) and Mapeza (Norman), when they joined their respective clubs they struggled a bit, but since they gathered momentum they are now flourishing and I hope the same will happen to us at Triangle," said Mangwiro.